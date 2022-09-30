wrestling / News
Diamond Select Bringing Sting AEW Vinimate & More To New York Comic Con
Diamond Select is set to debut an exclusive Sting Vinimate at New York Comic Con next weekend. The manufacturer announced its NYCC exclusives for the October 6th to 9th convention including the Holiday Bash 2021 Sting Vinimate and more.
The Sting release is described as follows:
AEW Holiday Bash 2021 Sting Vinimate – NYCC 2022 Booth-Only Exclusive
A Diamond Select Toys release! Sting is at NYCC 2022, and we’ve brought our own tiny version of him! For those of you looking to meet up with “The Icon” at NYCC, first swing by booth #2945 and pick up the Sting Vinimate! Standing approximately 4 inches tall with an articulated neck, Sting is dressed in his CM Punk-inspired gear from Holiday Bash 2021. Packaged in a clear polybag with a full-color hangtag, with a space for signing, there are only 250 made, so pick it up early! ($10.00)
