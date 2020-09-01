Dictionary.com Adds Listing for ‘Jabroni’

– Dictionary.com added an official listing for the word, “jabroni,” one of the popular words and insults coined by The Rock during his run in WWE. However, The Rock himself actually got it from WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, who he credited as where he got the trademark insult from before he started incorporating it in his own promos. Here’s the Dictionary.com listing for “Jabroni”:

jabroni [juh-broh-nee]

noun

Slang. a stupid, foolish, or contemptible person; loser:

She always has a comeback to own the trolls and jabronis on Twitter.

Shut your mouth, you dumb jabroni!

Also called en·hance·ment tal·ent [en-hans-muhnt tal-uhnt], job·ber [job-er]. Professional Wrestling. a wrestler whose purpose is to lose matches against headlining wrestlers in order to build up the status and fame of the headliners:

The man is a legend in the ring—he eats jabronis for breakfast.