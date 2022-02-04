Digital Media Championship Changes Hands on Impact Wrestling (Clips)

We have a new Impact Digital Media Champion following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace on tonight’s show to capture the title, winning after he distracted the referee and then hit Grace with a chair, allowing him to get the pin.

Cardona is now the second holder of the title, ending Grace’s reign at 90 days (the match was taped on January 21st). She won the inaugural title in a six-way tournament final at Bound For Glory.