Dirty Dango Confirms New Deal With TNA Wrestling

In an interview with the Paltrocast (via Fightful), Dirty Dango confirmed that he has signed a new contract with TNA Wrestling and praised the company. He noted that his last deal was for a year and recently expired, so he signed a new one.

He said: “I signed a year deal January of ’23, about a year ago, I signed a year deal. I just signed another contract, which will be up in December . I just kind of told myself I’d wrestle until I was 40 and then I’d probably ease up a bit. Like I tell everybody, it’s what I’ve done my whole life, I don’t know how to not be a wrestler. Being at TNA has made me fall back in love with wrestling. There are so many great guys and girls there. Some locker rooms you walk into and it felt like a reunion because I’ve known everybody for years. I worked for TNA back in 03 so there are some faces that I’ve known for 20 years. It’s one of the best locker rooms I’ve ever been in. Sometimes, you go into a locker room and you don’t really know anybody and it’s not that much fun. This is one of those locker rooms you love flying out to and kind of catching up with everybody.“