Dirty Dango Recalls Original Plan For Fandango Character To Be a Stripper

Dirty Dango played a ballroom dancing character in WWE as Fandango, but he recently recalled that the original plan was for the character to be a male stripper. The WWE alum spoke with WrestlingNews.Co for an interview and talked about the origin of the character. He noted that he got the stripper gimmick after Tyler Reks, who was originally planned for the role with Curt Hawkins was released from her contract. The tag idea became a singles plan and Dango noted that he began to train as an exotic dancer.

“They sent me to a strip joint in Tampa,” Dango said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think it was a Colombian girl [teaching me] how to strip. I actually started going by learning how to be sexy for about a month or two.”

He continued, “Then one day at Full Sail, Triple H pulls me aside and goes, ‘No more strip dance school … take ballroom dancing classes now.’ They sent me to Arthur Murray’s dance school once a week for three or four months. I knew enough just to fake it essentially, but I was convinced I was good.”

Dango was in WWE as Fandango from 2013 through his release in 2021.