Dixie Carter Praises Sting, Says She’s Grateful That She Worked With Him
February 3, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Dixie Carter paid to tribute to Sting a month ahead of his last match ever at AEW Revolution. The two worked together for years when they were both in TNA.
She wrote: “I cannot tell you what @Sting means to me. A true legend and gentleman. I will always be grateful for our many years working together. Get out and support the #icon #lastmatch @AEW #greattimes @ThisIsTNA”
I cannot tell you what @Sting means to me. A true legend and gentleman. I will always be grateful for our many years working together. Get out and support the #icon #lastmatch @AEW #greattimes @ThisIsTNA https://t.co/TnNL3eslZl
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) February 3, 2024
