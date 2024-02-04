Dixie Carter Praises Sting, Says She’s Grateful That She Worked With Him

In a post on Twitter, Dixie Carter paid to tribute to Sting a month ahead of his last match ever at AEW Revolution. The two worked together for years when they were both in TNA.

She wrote: “I cannot tell you what @Sting means to me. A true legend and gentleman. I will always be grateful for our many years working together. Get out and support the #icon #lastmatch @AEW #greattimes @ThisIsTNA”