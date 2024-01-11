DJ Whoo Kid Was Present For AEW All In Altercation, Says It Was ‘Intense’

DJ Whoo Kid recently recalled being backstage at AEW All In when the now-infamous altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry happened. The rapper was at the event to accompany Swerve Strickland to the ring, and he appeared on Sirius XM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts where he talked about the whole thing. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful):

On being present for the altercation: “You already know what happened in the back. It was straight brawl city. I’m not gonna talk about that. Blood and killing and death [laughs]. You might as well say it. I was right there. We were next. They put us to be ready to go.”

On what it was like being backstage for the whole thing: “It was crazy. It’s ongoing they told me, this has been an ongoing…that was the last straw. It was the biggest moment for AEW and I guess he was trying to sabotage that moment. He wasnt trying to go out there. I’m in the middle. I’m the fly on the wall. It was very intense. I always thought it was fake and all this shit. It’s more real. It was wrestling back there. A DDT, everything. I’m exaggerating.

“There was a yelling moment where he was like ‘F**k this s*t, this is our moment, everybody get the fuck out there and do your shit.’ I was like, I don’t wrestle, but I was about to go out there. It was very intense. I will always respect wrestling after I saw that.”

On who the yelling person was: “The big guy. The Hawaiian-looking [dude]. It was the guy going ham and I was like, ‘Oh shit.’ Then blood was everywhere from the fight before that. They came in and they were bleeding. I was like, ‘what is going on around here?’ This was intense.”