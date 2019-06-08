wrestling / News
DJZ Explains The Meaning Behind His New NXT Name
– DJZ is now Joaquin Wilde, and according to him it’s not just a random name. The NXT talent posted to Twitter following his rechristening at an NXT live event on Thursday and explained that the name is inspired by his uncle, who loved professional wrestling and dreamed of becoming one but couldn’t.
DJZ and Shane Strickland were among those to get new names this week, with Strickland behind renamed Isaiah Scott.
I had an uncle named Joaquin. He LOVED pro wrestling, always wanted to be a wrestler but those opportunities didnt exist in the Philippines. I chose this name because by living my dream, im also living his dream. And WILD(E) is the perfect word to describe the way i wrestle! pic.twitter.com/SjGEmEPZ1z
— Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) June 7, 2019
