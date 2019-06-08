wrestling / News

DJZ Explains The Meaning Behind His New NXT Name

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– DJZ is now Joaquin Wilde, and according to him it’s not just a random name. The NXT talent posted to Twitter following his rechristening at an NXT live event on Thursday and explained that the name is inspired by his uncle, who loved professional wrestling and dreamed of becoming one but couldn’t.

DJZ and Shane Strickland were among those to get new names this week, with Strickland behind renamed Isaiah Scott.

