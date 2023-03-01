Dominik Mysterio on Creating His ‘Prison Dom’ Character

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio discussed his Prison Dom character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dominik Mysterio on his Prison Dom character: “I don’t even know how it got thrown out there. I feel like it was almost just like … a joke from my end where I, where I kind of just threw out this like, Prison Mike stuff and Finn had actually gotten, like, memes about it earlier because he came out with the bandana and everyone was comparing him to Prison Mike. But then I just threw it out there as a joke and then the next thing we’re doing is we’re filming me like kind of hardened out of jail … Prison Dom all the way.”