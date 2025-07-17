wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Looks Back at His First Appearances on Break It Down, Seth Rollins Breaks Down NFL QB Rankings, Playlist Showcases CM Punk at SummerSlam
– WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio appeared on WWE Break It Down, looking back at his first appearances on TV as a fresh-faced youngster:
“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio breaks down his many looks through the years, from his first appearances on TV as a fresh-faced youngster, to his iconic moustache and mullet, presented by Wingstop.
– On The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins evaluated Jeremy Fowler’s 2025 Quarterback Rankings for the NFL:
Rich Eisen Show guest host WWE Superstar Seth Rollins weighs in ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler’s top 10 list of QBs as provided by anonymous NFL executives, coaches and scouts.
– WWE Playlist showcased CM Punk at SummerSlam:
Watch every CM Punk match at SummerSlam, as he battles the likes of Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Drew McIntyre from 2007 to 2024.