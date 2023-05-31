Don Callis Reveals His Vision to Remove The Elite From AEW

– During an interview on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, The Invisible Hand Don Callis discussed his vision of removing The Elite from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and his plans for his new client, Konosuke Takeshita. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Don Callis taking up with Konosuke Takeshita: “Kenny Omega was a great wrestler, and he was rich, but he didn’t have the success that he had until I came on board. Takeshita is the next level of Kenny Omega. He’s bigger, stronger, and amazingly, I’m not going to sit here and tell you he’s a better athlete, but he’s on that level. This kid was an Olympic hopeful for decathlon. That’s ten events. He didn’t have to be great at one, like Kenny was great at hockey, he had to be great at ten. Why bring in Takeshita? He’s the future of AEW. He’s struggled since he’s been here, not to have great matches, but to consistently make good decisions. This kid had six matches in two days, and on 18 hours rest, wrestled Bryan Danielson. Those just aren’t smart decisions that someone with representation makes. Those bad decisions are going to go away, and we’re going to see that Takeshita is the future of professional wrestling.”

On how he will re-shape AEW and remove The Elite: “I am tortured by the fact, that I have a vision, and I can’t wait for it to come true, I really can’t. I’m going to re-shape All Elite Wrestling, and I’m going to take The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling.”

At AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, Konosuke Takeshita revealed that he had joined Don Callis. He helped The Blackpool Combat Club win their Anarchy in the Arena match.