Dory Funk Jr. Recalls Training Kurt Angle, What He Saw in Angle
July 10, 2023
Dory Funk Jr. trained Kurt Angle after the latter signed with WWE, and he looked back at the experience recently. Funk was on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and talked about working with Angle before his debut in WWE, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On what he saw in Angle: “I saw [in Kurt Angle] what every wrestling fan wants to see. Every wrestling fan, when they’re sitting ringside, they want to believe what they’re looking at.”
On training Angle: “Kurt Angle could give the people realism; he could give the people entertainment. And he did it, and he did a helluva job of it. And everything that Kurt Angle got out of the wrestling business, he certainly deserved.”
