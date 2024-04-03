– Stonecutter Media has announced a new pay-per-view airing this month on Dory Funk and Kevin Von Erich, now available on pay-per-view and On Demand:

WRESTLING ICONS: DORY FUNK AND KEVIN VON ERICH – 2ND GEN WARS IN APRIL ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

They were born as wrestling royalty, sons of all-time greats. But they turned their names into legends through their feats in the ring. Dory Funk Jr. – one of the longest reigning champions of all time. Kevin Von Erich – wielder of the Iron Claw and a five-time champion. Their fame and glory are beyond reproach, and now you can see their classic bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to DORY FUNK AND KEVIN VON ERICH – 2ND GEN WARS, be sure to check out STEVE AUSTIN & DR. D – SOUTHERN TOUGHNESS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.