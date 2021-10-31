Doudrop on Initially Believing Her New WWE Ring Name Was Temporary

– Speaking to Louis Dangoor for GiveMeSport, WWE Superstar Doudrop discussed learning about her new ring name when getting to the main roster. She initially thought it was going to be a temporary change before going back to her original ring name, Piper Niven. Below are some highlights:

Doudrop on people not wanting to tell her about her new ring name: “At first when they say, ‘Oh, do you know what your new name is gonna be?’ I was like ‘what new name?’ Loads of people didn’t want to tell me, and I can’t remember who it was that it finally ended up telling me, but they were like ‘your name is gonna Doudrop.’ And I was kinda like ‘Okay…. sure. (hesitant)’ Um, but honestly, like, I get it. I’m not playing Piper anymore. Don’t get me wrong, there are totally parts of my personality from her that bleed into Doudrop and stuff. I kind of like it because it was like taking a negative and turning it into a positive, and I feel like that’s very on-brand for me, you know? People in the past in my career have always kind of maybe made jokes about my size, and said ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that’, but really I’m here now succeeding because of those negatives. So I kind of like that I’ve turned it around and made a cute little thing.”

On initially believing that Doudrop would be temporary: “So my belief was that it was a temporary thing and I was like ‘Okay, right okay, cool. I can get behind this.'”