Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Eight Results: Eight-Man Tag Main Event, More

Dragon Gate held the eighth night of his Open The New Year Gate tour on Saturday in Kobe, Japan and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, courtesy of Cagematch):

* Dragon Dia, Dragon Kid, Naruki Doi & YAMATO def. Z-Brats, Strong Machine F & Strong Machine J

* Punch Tominaga def. Kono Mama Ichikawa

* Ho Ho Lun & Takashi Yoshida def. Genki Horiguchi & Ryu Fuda

* Susumu Mochizuki, Yasushi Kanda & Natural Vibes def. GOLD CLASS & Z-Brats

* Eita & Shuji Kondo def. Natural Vibes

* Masaaki Mochizuki, Mochizuki Jr., Kaito Nagano & Yoshiki Kato def. D’courage & GOLD CLASS