Dragon Gate USA: The Rebirth Set To Take Place Over WrestleMania Week
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
Dragon Gate USA is making its return at WrestleMania week. GCW announced on Thursday that Dragon Gate USA: The Rebirth will take place on April 16th in Las Vegas as part of The Collective, as you can see below.
The event is Dragon Gate USA’s first in over 10 years, the last taking place in April of 2014.
Breaking:@dragongate_pro returns to The USA for the first time in over a decade as part of the @collective2025 Kickoff on Wednesday, April 16th at The Palms Resort and Casino!
Tickets Go On Sale Friday at 10AM PT/1PM ET:https://t.co/F6rKGiBbZf
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sWwe6hjoys
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 31, 2025
