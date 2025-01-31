wrestling / News

Dragon Gate USA: The Rebirth Set To Take Place Over WrestleMania Week

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dragon Gate USA: The Rebirth Image Credit: Dragon Gate USA

Dragon Gate USA is making its return at WrestleMania week. GCW announced on Thursday that Dragon Gate USA: The Rebirth will take place on April 16th in Las Vegas as part of The Collective, as you can see below.

The event is Dragon Gate USA’s first in over 10 years, the last taking place in April of 2014.

