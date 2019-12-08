Dragon Lee Reportedly Signs One-Year Contract With NJPW, Challenges Jushin Liger to Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 (Video)

– According to a report by the Voices of Wrestling Twitter account, Ryu Lee (formerly known as Dragon Lee) has signed a one-year contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). During today’s NJPW World Tag League event, Dragon Lee announced that his new ring name is Ryu Lee.

Additionally, Ryu Lee challenged Jushin Liger to his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Liger thanked the fans in Hiroshima. He said that there is someone else he wants to face and added that he wants to face both Hiromu Takahashi and Lee in the same match. You can check out a clip of Lee’s promo at today’s event below.

Jushin Liger’s match on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome will be the final match of his career. The matchup has not yet been announced. On Night 1, Liger will team with Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask (with El Samurai) against Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi (with Kuniaki Kobayashi).