Dragon Lee Says He’s Stuck In Mexico Due To Visa Issue, Will Miss NXT New Year’s Evil

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Dragon Lee Image Credit: WWE

WWE star Dragon Lee has announced that he is currently dealing with an issue regarding his work visa. Lee posted to Twitter on Monday, writing:

“Feliz año nuevo!

Sad news to kick off the year, but due to visa issues I am unable to leave Mexico right now. Por eso, I will miss @WWENXT New Years Evil… But the LWO has a big surprise for the NQCC and the NXT Universe tomorrow night.”

Lee was set to team with Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro against three members of No Quarter Catch Crew on Tuesday’s NXT.

