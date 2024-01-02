Dragon Lee Says He’s Stuck In Mexico Due To Visa Issue, Will Miss NXT New Year’s Evil

WWE star Dragon Lee has announced that he is currently dealing with an issue regarding his work visa. Lee posted to Twitter on Monday, writing:

“Feliz año nuevo! Sad news to kick off the year, but due to visa issues I am unable to leave Mexico right now. Por eso, I will miss @WWENXT New Years Evil… But the LWO has a big surprise for the NQCC and the NXT Universe tomorrow night.”

Lee was set to team with Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro against three members of No Quarter Catch Crew on Tuesday’s NXT.