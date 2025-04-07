wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Once Asked WWE To Make A ‘Bored At Work’ Shirt for Him
April 7, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre revealed that he once asked WWE to make him a ‘Bored at work. LOL’ shirt, based on a tweet he made. The tweet happened at last year’s Wrestlemania, as he did it in the middle of a match.
He wrote: “Fact: I asked @WWEShop if they could make this into a shirt. But I guess 39m views and 34,000 retweets wasn’t enough for them to take notice…Either way, happy anniversary”
Fact: I asked @WWEShop if they could make this into a shirt. But I guess 39m views and 34,000 retweets wasn’t enough for them to take notice…
Either way, happy anniversary https://t.co/CjkPmpJuf1
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 7, 2025
