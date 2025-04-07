wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Once Asked WWE To Make A ‘Bored At Work’ Shirt for Him

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown 2-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre revealed that he once asked WWE to make him a ‘Bored at work. LOL’ shirt, based on a tweet he made. The tweet happened at last year’s Wrestlemania, as he did it in the middle of a match.

He wrote: “Fact: I asked @WWEShop if they could make this into a shirt. But I guess 39m views and 34,000 retweets wasn’t enough for them to take notice…Either way, happy anniversary

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading