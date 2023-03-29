Drew McIntyre On The ‘Bittersweet’ Ending to Clash at the Castle, Storyline With Sheamus & Gunther

Drew McIntyre’s dream of headlining a UK stadium show was realized at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he recently talked about the Bittersweet ending to the show. McIntyre faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the show, but ended up losing the match thanks to help from Solo Sikoa. The Scottish star spoke with the Daily Mail for a new interview and talked about the match, how it led into his current program with Gunther & Sheamus leading into WrestleMania and more, as you can see in some excerpts below:

On the ‘bittersweet’ ending of Clash at the Castle: “For sure. It’s very rare that you ever get moments like that. There’s a stadium full of people 100 percent on one guy’s side and the story has peaked at the right time and you have the chance to take a talent to that next, next, next level. That’s what we had at Clash. But you need to look at the bigger picture. What are the plans for Roman and the Bloodline storyline, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Ah, could we do both? Theory has the Money in the Bank briefcase, there might be a way to pull this off, to look after Roman and the Bloodline story, which is the bigger picture, but at the same time take a talent to the next level?’ Everything happens for a reason and sometimes old McIntyre doesn’t quite get it done. It’s the story of my life and my character’s life I guess, that I keep getting knocked down and I guess that’s why my fans keep rallying behind me and pushing me and believing in me because they see how hard I work and how much I believe, no matter how close I get and keep on getting it taken away from me, I’ll keep pushing forward until I finally get that moment.”

On when the idea of the storyline with Sheamus and Gunther came along: “‘The way everything went down at Clash at the Castle with Roman and Solo getting involved and the follow up with The Usos and myself and Sheamus and the Bloodline’s strength in numbers meant the heavyweight championship and tag team championships weren’t even options, as much fun as Sheamus and I have been having recently. There was no way after all the work in the last few years and past year specifically, there was no way I was going to miss Mania. I sat down and looked across the board and thought, ‘Where do I see myself? Oh that’s handy, there’s a dream match right there!’

“Gunther is on the run of a lifetime, he’s in the best shape of his life, he’s got a lot of attention, he’s really found his footing, his Imperium group and I are perfect together and it’s the Intercontinental Championship, the first Championship I ever won in WWE. What a perfect moment. I’ve been searching for this moment since the crowds returned after being champion for 300 days with no one there pulling the loads, waiting for that moment with a singles championship with the fans for so long, and how poetic it might be that the championship that I might be able to raise in front of fans at WrestleMania will be the first one that I won and the one that I didn’t appreciate when I first won it. I was 24, I was like, “Ah, intercontinental champion, it’s part of the plan, you win this then you win the main title!” It was more of a steppingstone and that was my mindset at the time, and now, after everything I’ve been through, this would be a full circle moment if I’m able to finally have that moment with the championship and the fans at WrestleMania.”