Drew McIntyre on His Surprisingly Quick Return to the Ring

– Speaking to the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his surprisingly quick return to the ring after his recent neck injury. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“They dropped a lighting rig on my head and I came back three and a half weeks later. I think everybody, including the doctor, was surprised at how soon I was able to come back. They told me, ‘You’re not making the Rumble. WrestleMania is possible, but let’s say it’s unlikely right now.’ ‘Okay Doc, no problem. I went straight to rehab and I’ve always had the John Cena approach to rehab with every injury. What’s the most I can do for maximum benefit? ‘Well, you could come twice a day for six days a week, but that would be crazy.’ ‘Done.’ I did that, rehab-wise, twice a day, six days a week, while also working out, so three times a day, six days a week, take Sunday off. When I saw the doctor a few weeks later, they were like, ‘Alright, wow, you’re a cyborg, probably why you were called the Scottish Terminator. I guess you’re ready to go.”

Drew McIntyre returned to the ring last month as a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2022.