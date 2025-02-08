Drew McIntyre Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber On WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre is heading to the Elimination Chamber, qualifying for the men’s Chamber match on WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw McIntyre battle LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a qualifying bout for the March 1st PPV. McIntyre picked up the win after hitting Knight in the head with a Claymore Kick as Knight was hitting Uso with a BFT.

Drew McIntyre joins John Cena and CM Punk as names who have qualified for the men’s Chamber match.