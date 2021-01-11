Drew McIntyre Reportedly First Announced Of Another COVID Outbreak, Wrestlers From WWE, AEW And More Affected

As we reported earlier today, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from tonight’s episode of RAW.

Now, Fightful Select reports that McIntyre was only one of several wrestlers who tested positive after the holidays, as several wrestlers reportedly now have the virus. According to the report, shows from WWE (RAW and Smackdown), as well as AEW and Impact are all affected, as several matches and appearances were pulled.

WWE sources said they expected positive tests after the holidays, but they’re surprised things weren’t worse. Impact tapes a couple of months’ worth of shows this weekend after the Hard to Kill PPV. AEW, meanwhile, filmed two weeks worth of shows last week.