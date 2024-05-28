wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Takes Shot At Damian Priest’s Promos As World Champion
May 28, 2024
Drew McIntyre is taking aim at his Clash in the Castle opponent Damian Priest, or more specifically his recent promos. McIntyre posted to Twitter on Tuesday to roast Priest by comparing his promos since becoming World Heavyweight Champion to a promo from Jack Swagger after Swagger won his World Title in WWE, as you can see below.
McIntyre will battle Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in the Castle on June 15th in Glasgow, Scotland.
Every Priest promo since becoming Champion and losing Rhea pic.twitter.com/WtHbV3YYxi
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 28, 2024
