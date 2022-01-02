UPDATED: WWE Announces Injury to Drew McIntyre at Day 1, Backstage Details on Injury

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that the injury angle to Drew McIntyre at WWE Day 1 tonight was put in place because McIntyre has been dealing with legit neck issues for the past few weeks. He is set to undergo testing for the injury, which is why WWE wrote him out of storylines for now. McIntyre left the PPV tonight in a neck brace.

It remains to be seen how long McIntyre will be out for, but WWE is hoping that it will be short-term. Of course, they won’t know for sure until more testing is done.

Many backstage have noted how hard McIntyre has pushed himself despite the neck issues over the last few weeks, including working multiple times per night during the recent live tour where he worked tag team matches against the Usos as well as Street Fights against Sheamus.

ORIGINAL: WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions after being attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage following his win over Moss at WWE Day 1.

“INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions.

Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist.”

INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. pic.twitter.com/5Bju1faAW8 — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022

A clip from the backstage attack is below.