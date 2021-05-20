wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Celebrates 13 Years of Sobriety
Dustin Rhodes marked his 13th year of sobriety on Wednesday. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Wednesday announcing that he’s been clean and sober for the last 13 years, writing:
“Very proud of me today!! Today marks my 13th anniversary for being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Absolutely living my best life now!”
You can see his post below, along with reactions and messages of support from talent like Sonny Kiss, Kane, Jerry Lynn, Lance Storm, Erick Redbeard, Nyla Rose, Ricky Morton, Rebel, Leyla Hirsch, and Mikey Whipwreck:
Very proud of me today!! Today marks my 13th anniversary for being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Absolutely living my best life now! #13Years #CleanIsCool #Sobriety #KeepSteppin
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 19, 2021
Love youu 🥰❤️
— ♥ Sonny Kiss ♥ (@SonnyKissXO) May 19, 2021
Proud of you, brother!❤❤❤
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 19, 2021
— Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) May 19, 2021
Congrats my friend. #KeepSteppin
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 19, 2021
🤘🏻
— Joseph Ruud (@ErickRedBeard) May 19, 2021
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
— 💀Nyla Rosestradamus🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) May 19, 2021
Way to go, Dustin! This is an awesome achievement
— School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) May 19, 2021
Congratulations! 🎉 proud of you 🙌🏼
— REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) May 19, 2021
So much respect to that
— LegitLeylaHirsch (@LegitLeyla) May 19, 2021
Awesome!!!! 👏
— Mikey Whipwreck (@mikeywhipwreck_) May 19, 2021
