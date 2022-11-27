Dustin Rhodes Talks About Estrangement From His Father Over Goldust

Speaking recently with the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Dustin Rhodes shared some details on past family conflict and how Dusty Rhodes reacted to his son’s Goldust character (via Wrestling Inc). Rhodes also spoke about the concerns with Vince McMahon’s intent for utilizing Goldust and how he came to view the character choice in the future. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On why he first accepted the character idea from McMahon: “I had that in the back of my head, like, is he ribbing me for this? But at that point, I had been trying to follow in my dad’s footsteps for so long and it was like, ‘it’s not working man, I have to do something else.’ We had a falling out, which was the worst thing, the worst decision of my life ever –- you’ve got one dad, one mom, so it’s good to work things out, right? But we were in that downtime where we weren’t speaking to each other and Vince had just called me and he presented that and I just said yes.”

On how he and his father differed in their view of the character: “[Cody] looked back at dad’s face, and dad’s face was like, ‘What … ?’ He didn’t know, and now his son is dressed up like this and he said ruining the Rhodes name or the legacy. I don’t look at it that way. I just look at it as me stepping into my own shoes and trying to do something on my own, and did it.”