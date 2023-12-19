Earl Hebner Reveals He Suffered An Aneurysm The Day Before WrestleMania 14

Earl Hebner recently revealed that he suffered a brain aneurysm the day before WrestleMania 14. The legendary referee was speaking with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co when he noted that the day before the 1998 PPV, he had to be taken to the hospital due to the sudden and often-deadly condition. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On suffering the aneurysm: “In 1998, I was in Boston, Massachusetts and I had a brain aneurysm the day before WrestleMania. That night, I was drinking beer with The Undertaker, and I had a big pain in my head, and I said ‘Something ain’t right.’ Anyway…He took me to the New England Medical Center, and those people saved my life.”

On being grateful to the medical personnel there: “I owe Boston everything. I never made WrestleMania that year, but when we went back down the road, I went there and must’ve taken 50 people in the ICU to the show. They helped me, they stayed with me, and took good care of me, so I could make it. That was awesome.”