EC3 Comments on His Decision to Sign With Ring of Honor
EC3 is all in with Ring of Honor, and he explained his reason for doing so on social media. As previously reported, ROH announced that the WWE and Impact alum, who has been appearing in ROH for a while, has signed an official contract.
Posting to Facebook, EC3 wrote:
A #message from the #essentialcharacter
I have agreed to terms with @ringofhonorwrestling as my chosen three-letter wrestling company.
#RingOfHonor will provide me the corporate platform required to #free this industry, it’s competitors, and it’s fan base from
#conformity
#toxic #groupthink
archaic #storytelling
paint by number #movesets
banal #character development
Ring of Honor is aware of the extreme value in a #FreeEC3, and has provided me not only beyond fair #financial compensation, but the #freedom to push forward #TheNarrative, it’s #content and most importantly it’s ideals:
•Control
•Freedom
•Purpose
I very much look forward to etching my name amongst (and above) those who built the foundation Ring of Honor, competing with it’s exceptional roster, finishing what I have started with Jay Brisco, and carrying the #brand forward into the future it deserves.
#ControlYourNarrative
