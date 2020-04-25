EC3 Opens Website Counting Down to End of WWE Non-Compete Period, Talks About Talent Getting Wasted, Works Out to Chris Jericho’s ‘Judas’

– As previously reported, EC3 posted a promo on his Twitter account previewing his new “Essential Character III” gimmick following his WWE release. In the video, EC3 told fans to “free themselves” from the “creative totalitarianism” of a “charlatan cabal.” Since that time, EC3 has posted some new videos on his Twitter account, including one with a reference to Chris Jericho’s AEW theme song. Also, he started up a new website called “Free EC3.”

The new website has a countdown clock that appears to be counting down to the end of his WWE non-compete clause, which is now set for 79 days from now. Also, it has a link to buy some of his merchandise.

With regards to the new videos, in one, he cuts a promo about seeing talent getting “wasted.” He stated the following:

“I’ve seen in this industry some of the strongest, smartest and most capable people who have ever performed. I see all this talent, and I see it wasted. An entire generation put their bodies, their souls on the line to entertain, and for what? Money? Fame? Passion. There is no purpose for what we do because we’ve been told that if you work hard, you pay your dues, you do the right thing that you can live your dream. But our dream is policed by a dark room within a corporation. Our dreams have become nightmares. I’ve realized this, and now, I have nothing to lose. You have been warned.”

Yesterday, EC3 posted a new video where he trains and works out to Chris Jericho’s FOZZY song, “Judas.” The caption for the tweet reads, “I trained legs so hard today, I saw God.⁣ His eyes were a flame with fire.⁣ On his head were many crowns.⁣ He was clothed with a vesture, dipped in blood.⁣ I was left with a revelation.⁣ Only an ***hole would wear their own merchandise while they worked out. #freeEC3”

