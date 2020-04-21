EC3 Shares New Video, Advises Fans to Free Themselves From the ‘Creative Totalitarianism’ of a ‘Charlatan’s Cabal’

– As previously reported, EC3 was among the list of names released by WWE last week. Since that time, he renamed his Twitter to “Essential Character III” and announced that he’s controlling his own narrative now. Earlier this week, EC3 shared a new video that looks to be previewing his new wrestling gimmick and moniker. You can check out the tweets and video clip he shared below.

EC3 stated the following in his new promo video:

“I am not the Top 1%. The Top 1% is a character that could garner a reaction, to entertain you, and it’s a character I could do better than anyone else, MJF. It was a reality, though, that I simply imitated. There is a true top 1%, a power hierarchy, a charlatan’s cabal who have entered us into a creative totalitarianism. They abhor free speech. They punish you for revealing your true self. And then they wash their hands of you when a world wide pandemic affects their bottom line. I accept that. Do you?⠀Reject their narrative. Reject their falsification of history. Reject their commands for obedience. Free yourself. You have been warned.”

I could be wrong, but it definitely sounded like he quickly said MJF under his breath there.

