UPDATEDx4: Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Curt Hawkins & Fit Finlay React to Their WWE Releases, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Dreamer, Enzo, Others in Wrestling Industry React To All of Today’s Releases

UPDATE 4: Heath Slater has issued an initial statement on his release from WWE, saying he’ll need some more time before he puts together all of his “thoughts and emotions” about his release and thanking people for their support:

I know everyone is waiting to hear my response to my release from WWE but after 16 years I’m going to need a little more than a few hours to really digest all my thoughts and emotions. For now, thank you all for all of your kind words and support during this time. — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 15, 2020

A few more reactions to the releases are below:

My heart is heavy today. I love my @WWE family so much. ❤️ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 15, 2020

Sending my love to all my friends today. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for so many talented and wonderful people. — Bull James (@RealBullJames) April 15, 2020

Man. Some of the greatest people I’ve shared life with. I love you all. — D. Harwood (@DaxHarwood) April 15, 2020

My heart breaks for all my Wwe wrestling family that was let go today so much talent and skill both in ring and staff are were dedicated to bringing you the best product possible. All will rebound can’t take talent away. Best to all. — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 15, 2020

UPDATE 3: No Way Jose has reacted to his WWE release, tweeting a video thanking everyone for their support and thanking WWE, saying that he has memories that will last forever from WWE and that the locker room is great. He also said that hopefully this isn’t the last time you see him.

Meanwhile, the wrestling world continues to react to today’s releases.

Man, a falls count anywhere match vs @LukeGallowsWWE at a VFW somewhere would really hit the spot right about now. — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

TODAY FN SUCKS — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 15, 2020

Today has been a sad and tough day so far for the whole WWE family. Please send a lot of love and light our way. We all need it. ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 15, 2020

My heart is filled with so much sadness today. Sending so many prayers to all who have been effected. WWE is one big family, you never want to see a member go. 💛✨ -Brie — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 15, 2020

Love you Fit! Thank you for everything you have done not only for wrestlers as a whole but for us women at the WWE! You gave us strength and a voice when we didn’t have one! Thank you for always pushing me to raise my own bar and for some of the best memories of my life!❤️Nikki https://t.co/AQaBR0ejUO — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 15, 2020

I’m so sorry Lance. 😔 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 15, 2020

My heart goes out to everyone effected since the covid-19 outbreak. So many good people have lost their jobs. My mom being one, that and today’s news hit really close to home. Everyone in wrestling or not, stay strong together we can get through this. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) April 15, 2020

UPDATE 2: The wrestling community continues to react to today’s WWE releases…

Very hard day for the WWE family 💔 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

I don’t cry. But I’m crying my eyes out after this 😭 @WWEMaverick https://t.co/PSd4HmphN7 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

Today sucks. 💔 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 15, 2020

What a weird, terrifying fucking day it is. I love you guys and I PROMISE YOU. Whatever we do next, we’re shaking the world. — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 15, 2020

Damn Thought keke was good for life — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 15, 2020

All the same people shitting on the “Essential Business” are the same ones crying about people losing their jobs. Your non-essential Alternative? No wrestling = No wrestlers = No jobs. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 15, 2020

My heart is breaking for those affected! This is a really sad day. 💔 — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) April 15, 2020

I imagine everyone that runs a business dependent on mass gatherings that had to cut staff during this pandemic are vile, evil people. Or is it just Vince? The idiocy of the wrestling bubble on full display today. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 15, 2020

Someday Let's wrestle together.

いつか必ず戦いましょう。 — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) April 15, 2020

My heart breaks for the wrestling community today. One thing I know is that this business is FULL of strong, resilient people who always come out on top. 💖 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) April 15, 2020

I’m heart broken for so many 💔 be strong, we’ve all got your backs.🙏🏻 — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) April 15, 2020

UPDATE: More WWE Superstars and wrestlers are weighing in on today’s news via Twitter, including former WWE World champion Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and more. You can view their tweets and reactions below.

Yuck — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 15, 2020

Love you Fit — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 15, 2020

To my brothers and sisters I’m sorry. Please remember. Life is change… it’s ever changing… A job can fill your bank account, but do what fills your soul! I love you. “When we are no longer able to change a situation – we are challenged to change ourselves.” – Viktor E. Frankl — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 15, 2020

Today sucks. To all my former co-workers, especially the ones losing their jobs right now, I love you all. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) April 15, 2020

Thanks everyone for all the great messages. I truly believe that this is just temporary. There are many people in this world in far worse situations than I am, so please don’t worry about me too much. I’ll always be The Hurricane and I’m always just a tweet away. Love you all! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 15, 2020

As someone who was removed from pro wrestling and pursuing a totally different walk of life for awhile, I can say that a lot of the people I know personally who are affected by their job loss are SO capable of doing amazing things in other realms. Not just wrestling. — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) April 15, 2020

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars, producers, and more have been released today by WWE, including former Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush and producer Fit Finlay. Curt Hawkins, Lio Rush and Finlay have since shared their reactions to the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

Finlay wrote on the news, “To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD).”

Also, former tag team champion, Curt Hawkins, wrote on his own Twitter account: “Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever!”

To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD) — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! 🤘🏻 — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

…Oh, and the @HeathSlaterOMRB seminar at @CreateAPro Wrestling is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥!! — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

Additionally, a number of current and former WWE talents, along with talents around the industry have commented on the news, including Dolph Ziggler, Ricochet, Blue Meanie, Will Ospreay, and more.

For Ziggler, he called on fans to support these talents and root for them. He wrote, “Awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info.” You can view Ziggler and other wrestlers’ tweets on the matter below:

awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo

If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 15, 2020

Heavy heart. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 15, 2020

Meatwagon 4 life.

Thanks for all the times we spent together iceman. Love you brother. https://t.co/4WdCf5i1Uc — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) April 15, 2020

💔💔💔

This isnt the end… pic.twitter.com/3g67tySZVt — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) April 15, 2020

This is sad, man. 😔 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 15, 2020

They say never meet your heroes. Fit is mine and he proved that statement wrong a million times over. https://t.co/SGc7kKCn7m — Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) April 15, 2020

There needs to be no smart arse comments on this matter. A lot of my friends have lost their jobs. In a situation where they can’t just jump to another ship as we are all on the same boat. I pray all of you find your feet in this disaster. Much love to you all 🤍 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 15, 2020