UPDATEDx4: Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Curt Hawkins & Fit Finlay React to Their WWE Releases, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Dreamer, Enzo, Others in Wrestling Industry React To All of Today’s Releases

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
UPDATE 4: Heath Slater has issued an initial statement on his release from WWE, saying he’ll need some more time before he puts together all of his “thoughts and emotions” about his release and thanking people for their support:

A few more reactions to the releases are below:

UPDATE 3: No Way Jose has reacted to his WWE release, tweeting a video thanking everyone for their support and thanking WWE, saying that he has memories that will last forever from WWE and that the locker room is great. He also said that hopefully this isn’t the last time you see him.

Meanwhile, the wrestling world continues to react to today’s releases.

UPDATE 2: The wrestling community continues to react to today’s WWE releases…

UPDATE: More WWE Superstars and wrestlers are weighing in on today’s news via Twitter, including former WWE World champion Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and more. You can view their tweets and reactions below.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars, producers, and more have been released today by WWE, including former Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush and producer Fit Finlay. Curt Hawkins, Lio Rush and Finlay have since shared their reactions to the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

Finlay wrote on the news, “To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD).”

Also, former tag team champion, Curt Hawkins, wrote on his own Twitter account: “Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever!”

Additionally, a number of current and former WWE talents, along with talents around the industry have commented on the news, including Dolph Ziggler, Ricochet, Blue Meanie, Will Ospreay, and more.

For Ziggler, he called on fans to support these talents and root for them. He wrote, “Awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info.” You can view Ziggler and other wrestlers’ tweets on the matter below:

