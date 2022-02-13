ECW Ring Announcer Reveals Original Ending For One Night Stand 2005

There was a different planned ending for ECW One Night Stand 2005 that didn’t come to pass, according to ring announcer Stephen DeAngelis. DeAngelis recently spoke with the Insiders Edge Podcast and revealed that there was a different original ending to the show. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the original ending to the show: “The original script for ECW One Night Stand actually ended, in the script, they didn’t do it that way, they changed it. Was Paul and Vince backstage, and Vince saying, ‘gee Paul, maybe ECW’s not dead after all.’ As you know, they didn’t end it that way. But that was my first hint that maybe there would be something else, moving on.”

On WWE eventually bringing ECW back: “It took a year later for them to do it. But there was like a hint of maybe promise of something. Or maybe they were just going to bring some ECW guys in and they wanted to acknowledge it on some level. But that was in the script.”