wrestling / News

Eddie Dennis Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK Eddie DEnnis

During last night’s Revolution Pro Revolution Rumble event, Eddie Dennis lost the titular match and then left his boots in the ring. He then took to Twitter to assure fans that he is retiring and won’t be returning.

He wrote: “I do have a suspect record with retirements it’s true….. this one’s real though, I promise!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddie Dennis, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading