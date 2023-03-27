wrestling / News
Eddie Dennis Announces His Retirement From Wrestling
During last night’s Revolution Pro Revolution Rumble event, Eddie Dennis lost the titular match and then left his boots in the ring. He then took to Twitter to assure fans that he is retiring and won’t be returning.
He wrote: “I do have a suspect record with retirements it’s true….. this one’s real though, I promise!”
Love ya @EddieDennis1986 pic.twitter.com/cOczJ72T9O
— Alex Haskett (@alexhaskett) March 26, 2023
I do have a suspect record with retirements it’s true….. this one’s real though, I promise!
— Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) March 27, 2023
I can see why you would think that but I can assure you that this is 100% it for me. @MandrewsJunior asked if he thought it was still cool Riot called the show FSU and of course I think it’s a wonderful name for a collaboration show.
— Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) March 26, 2023
Don’t be sad. Be happy the last 15 years happened. I am!
— Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) March 26, 2023
I’ll post more thoughts on tonight (and the last 15 years) in the morning! For now the annoying York Hall security kicked everyone out before I could shift these blooming shirts and I’ve not no room in the wardrobe for them.
Slide into my DMs if you want one and we’ll cut a deal! pic.twitter.com/BovziQx2rf
— Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) March 26, 2023
