Eddie Dennis Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

During last night’s Revolution Pro Revolution Rumble event, Eddie Dennis lost the titular match and then left his boots in the ring. He then took to Twitter to assure fans that he is retiring and won’t be returning.

He wrote: “I do have a suspect record with retirements it’s true….. this one’s real though, I promise!”

I can see why you would think that but I can assure you that this is 100% it for me. @MandrewsJunior asked if he thought it was still cool Riot called the show FSU and of course I think it’s a wonderful name for a collaboration show. — Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) March 26, 2023

Don’t be sad. Be happy the last 15 years happened. I am! — Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) March 26, 2023