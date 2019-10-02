Eddie Dennis Says It Was Tough To Be At NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff While Injured

In an interview with The Mirror, Eddie Dennis spoke about his time off from NXT UK and how difficult it was to miss NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff last month. Here are highlights:

On still attending TV tapings while injured: “I’ve been to all the television tapings during my injury. I’ve enjoyed watching the brand build and watching my colleagues and friends do super well, but Cardiff was tough. It was a tough one to sit backstage when all that was going on. Watching Mark and Flash [Morgan Webster] win the tag titles, I was elated for them and I was also the most jealous human being. I’m terribly bitter about the fact I wasn’t involved.”

On getting signed by WWE: “By the end of 2017 I wanted to have wrestled in York Hall. By the end of 2017 I wanted to have main evented a PROGRESS show, I wanted to have wrestled abroad. I wanted to have traveled to Ireland for OTT Wrestling. One of the things that was on that list is I wanted to have tried out for the WWE. I got invited to my tryout in November and at the end of my set of tryouts, it was pretty much a situation of ‘we’re not quite sure what this is yet, but this is going to turn into something – when it does turn into something, some of the people here today will be contacted’. And I guess it kind of turned into something the May the following year, which is when WWE called and said they had something for me with regards to this new UK brand.”