Eddie Edwards Wishes He Had Faced Kurt Angle In TNA

Eddie Edwards has had a ton of memorable feuds in TNA and Impact, but one he wishes he had been able to have a match with got away in Kurt Angle. Edwards spoke with Ad Free Shows and talked about his time in the company ahead of his match with Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. During the interview he named Angle, who was in TNA from 2010 to 2016, as one he wished he could have faced at some point during their time together in the company.

“One match I wish that could’ve happened that didn’t happen, you know, in my time in Impact,” Edwards said (per Wrestling Inc). “Kurt Angle. You know, I would love to have a match with Kurt. I think he’s a guy that’s in a lot of people’s bucket list at this point. But, he’s somebody that I would love to go out there and have, have a last match, whether it’s last match of the night or the last match of the year.”

Angle retired from the ring following his match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.