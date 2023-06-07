Edge Announced for Hometown Edition of WWE SmackDown in Toronto

– The Scotiabank Arena has just announced that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be at the upcoming Toronto edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE event will be held at the arena on Friday, August 18. Toronto is also Edge’s hometown.

Edge last appeared on the May 12 edition of SmackDown. He lost a Triple Threat match in a first round tournament match for the new World Heavyweight Championship, competing against AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. AJ Styles won the matchup.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at the arena’s website.