Edge On What Made His WWE Feud With John Cena Special, Rey Mysterio’s Impact On Wrestling Industry

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Edge discussed Rey Mysterio’s impact on the wrestling industry, his WWE feud with John Cena, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Edge on Rey Mysterio’s impact on the wrestling industry: “Rey Mysterio, I mean, he gets credit, but it’s still not the credit he deserves. It really isn’t. I think because he has been so consistent for so long that he has not appreciated to his full extent. I don’t know if he will be fully appreciated until he retires, and I think that’s where people will realize. When there is no Rey Mysterio on the show, but wait, ‘We need Rey.’ And I think as a writer, as a company, as a fan, and as a colleague, although colleagues and peers appreciate him more than anyone else because they truly fully grasp and understand it. That dude, for his style and what he has done, to still even be in there, let alone at the level he performs at – he just did a Hell in a Cell with Roman Reigns. I mean, the guy is – the term legend is thrown around a lot. The dude is a legend. He is a living legend, and one day, people will fully, fully latch onto exactly how special Rey Mysterio is….think about all of the obstacles and hurdles that he has knocked down. And how he changed an industry because, without him, I don’t think Daniel Bryan breaks through. You know what I mean? And a lot of talents like that. I think Rey Mysterio is the reason that could happen. He proved it could work and that people would buy it and pay to see it.”

On his WWE feud with John Cena and what made it special: “When I got to John, and we kind of got on the same page, and he realized what I was out to do, which was just that, to make him superman. And once we both had that understanding, then we were off and running because I don’t think that program was supposed to last more than three weeks. After WrestleMania 22, I got to work Mick, who is another guy that just did so much for my career. Then they circled back to John and I because I think it had worked so good in that three weeks, the ratings went up and all those things. Website hits and everything went through the roof, so it was like, ‘Go back to that.’ And then once they went back to us, I think we ran for about a year and a half after that, just night in, night out. They rebooted again after, and then again, and we’d end up on SmackDown, and it just kept going and going and going. The only thing with John and I is we never wrestled one-on-one at WrestleMania. We worked everything but that…..John’s very much a performer that likes to feel the crowd. I kind of liken him to, it’s a strange example, but I liken him to Eddie Vedder, in that, Vedder would drop a setlist for Pearl Jam, a different one every night, and change it on the fly because he is feeling the audience. And that’s what John and I would do because you don’t know night-to-night what an audience is going to do. So, to be able to think on your toes and be able to go with your gut out there. That’s what John and I did, and that was fun.”

