El Phantasmo, Raj Singh Return On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Two more names made their returns to Impact Wrestling on Thursday’s show in El Phantasmo and Raj Singh. Tonight’s episode saw Phantasmo make his return for the first time since May to make a save for Hikuleo and Chris Bay and help take down FinJuice.

Meanwhile, Singh made his return during Rohit Raju’s match with Chelsea Green and helped Raju get the win. This is the first appearance for Singh since 2019.