El Phantasmo, Raj Singh Return On This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Two more names made their returns to Impact Wrestling on Thursday’s show in El Phantasmo and Raj Singh. Tonight’s episode saw Phantasmo make his return for the first time since May to make a save for Hikuleo and Chris Bay and help take down FinJuice.
.@elpwrestling is BACK in IMPACT to help to reinforce The Bullet Club! #IMPACTonAXSTV @DashingChrisBey @Hiku_Leo pic.twitter.com/oKsIhk46TO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 24, 2021
Meanwhile, Singh made his return during Rohit Raju’s match with Chelsea Green and helped Raju get the win. This is the first appearance for Singh since 2019.
.@TrueRajSingh makes his SHOCKING return to IMPACT to help @HakimZane defeat @ImChelseaGreen. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/jYj6YhUeHJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 24, 2021
