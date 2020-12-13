El Phantasmo Wins NJPW Super J-Cup, Calls Out Hiromu Takahashi (Clip)

We have a repeat winner of the Super J-Cup in El Phantasmo, and he wants a match with Hiromu Takahashi. Phantasmo defeated ACH in the finals of the 2020 Super J-Cup tournament, then called for a match against Best of the Super Junior 27 winner Takahashi. You can see a clip from the match below.

Phantasmo notched his second straight win, having won the tournament in 2019 as well. There have been three two-time winners of the tournament out of eight total tournaments, with Phantasmo joining Naomichi Marufuji and Jushin Liger as double winners.

Takahashi took to Twitter after Phantasmo called him out, saying he felt bad for the trophy (which Phantasmo broke) and the winner’s jacket (which he threw away) and promised he would see Phantasmo soon: