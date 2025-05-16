wrestling / News
Elayna Black Set For ALW Star Spangled Slammer In July
The former Cora Jade is set to compete at ALW’s Star Spangled Slammer show this summer. Atomic Legacy Wrestling announced on Friday that Elayna Black will be battling Izzy Moreno at their show in Daytona Beach, Florida on July 27th.
Black was released from WWE at the start of May and has since secured a number of future booking dates with independent promotions including Black Label Pro’s show on June 14th.
🔥 MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT 🔥
ALW @WrestlingAtomic is excited to announce this 1st time ever match for Sun 7/27 at the HISTORIC @OceanCenter Arena in Daytona Beach Florida!@ElaynaBlack vs. @ItsIzzyMania
Thanks to @BodyslamNet for breaking the news!
🎟 https://t.co/50NFieZkiz pic.twitter.com/Cp2hQv9q2f
— Atomic Legacy Wrestling (@WrestlingAtomic) May 16, 2025
