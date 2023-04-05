Eleven New Participants Added To MLW Battle Riot V

Major League Wrestling has announced eleven new participants for the titular match at MLW Battle Riot V. It happens this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The additions include Davey Boy Smith Jr, Microman, AKIRA, Jay Lion, Midas Black, Delirious, TJ Crawford, Little Guido, Beastman, Ken Broadway and Dr. Cornwallus.

MLW today announced ELEVEN new participants for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

The following combatants will riot this Saturday in Philly:

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Microman

AKIRA of The Calling

Jay Lion

Midas Black

Delirious

TJ Crawford

Little Guido

Beastman

Ken Broadway

Dr. Cornwallus of The Calling

The remaining participants in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match will be revealed this Saturday night.

What happens when these teams throw down in South Philly? See it LIVE on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

