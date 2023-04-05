wrestling / News
Eleven New Participants Added To MLW Battle Riot V
Major League Wrestling has announced eleven new participants for the titular match at MLW Battle Riot V. It happens this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The additions include Davey Boy Smith Jr, Microman, AKIRA, Jay Lion, Midas Black, Delirious, TJ Crawford, Little Guido, Beastman, Ken Broadway and Dr. Cornwallus.
MLW today announced ELEVEN new participants for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.
Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
The following combatants will riot this Saturday in Philly:
Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Microman
AKIRA of The Calling
Jay Lion
Midas Black
Delirious
TJ Crawford
Little Guido
Beastman
Ken Broadway
Dr. Cornwallus of The Calling
The remaining participants in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match will be revealed this Saturday night.
What happens when these teams throw down in South Philly? See it LIVE on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!
WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?
A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.
There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!
Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.
Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!
WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?
The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!
Battle RIOT entrants:
Jacob Fatu
John Hennigan
Raven
Willie Mack
Alex Kane
Rickey Shane Page
Shigehiro Irie
Mance Warner
Matthew Justice
Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Microman
AKIRA
Jay Lion
Midas Black
Delirious
TJ Crawford
Little Guido
Beastman
Ken Broadway
Dr. Cornwallus
Calvin Tankman
Juicy Finau
Lance Anoa’i
Sam Adonis
Mr. Thomas
1 Called Manders
”Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams
Jimmy Lloyd
