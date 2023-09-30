Elton Prince ‘Miraculously’ Recovers In New Video

Elton Prince is feeling much better after a sudden recovery following his shoulder injury. Prince suffered the injury on the July 14th episode of Smackdown, and has been out of action since although he and his Pretty Deadly partner Kit Wilson were seen backstage on the September 8th episode of the show. WWE posted a Digital Exclusive to Twitter in which Prince has a “miraculous” recovery when Wilson was about to hit him with a chair to prove that he was comatose. You can see the video below.

No word as of yet when the two will return to the ring together.