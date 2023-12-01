Empower 2 Set To Be Part of Starrcast Downunder

Mickie James’ Empower is heading to Australia, where the second iteration will be part of Starrcast Downunder. Oceania Pro Wrestling announced on Thursday that they are partnering with GLO Events for Starrcast Downunder, which will take place April 10th to the 15th in Ballarat.

Among the shows hosted will be Empower 2, which James will head up. James produced the first Empower under the NWA back in August of 2021.

The full announcement reads:

Oceania Pro Wrestling (OPW) and GLO Sports are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated arrival of Starrcast, the world-renowned wrestling convention, to Australian shores for the very first time.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of regional Victoria, Ballarat will play host to this unparalleled event featuring none other than the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Scheduled just one week after WrestleMania 40, Starrcast Downunder, in partnership with OPW, promises four days of electrifying fan engagement and top-tier wrestling action from Wednesday, 10th April, to Sunday, 15th April, across various venues in Ballarat.

Joining Bret Hart on the marquee is female wrestling trailblazer six-time WWE Women’s Champion and five-time TNA Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

Approximately 12 wrestling legends and 30 talented Australian and international wrestlers will make Starrcast Downunder a must-attend event.

The event will showcase signing sessions, dedicated stage shows, and a myriad of activities synonymous with the Starrcast brand. Three nights of intense wrestling, including the highly anticipated second edition of “Empower”, the groundbreaking all-female wrestling show initiated by Mickie James in 2021.

Complementing these will be a second international wrestling supershow led by Bret Hart and Dungeon Wrestling, in addition to the second Australian Wrestling Showcase, which will captivate audiences throughout the event.

The wrestling events, set to stream domestically and internationally with a diverse mix of wrestling genres, represent a groundbreaking move for Starrcast and Empower, marking their inaugural events outside the USA and shining a global spotlight on Ballarat as a central hub for wrestling enthusiasts.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos:

“Starrcast Downunder will attract fans from across Victoria – and further afield – to Ballarat for an incredible five days of action.”

“The Victorian Government is proud to support Starrcast Downunder – not just for the boost it will deliver to the region’s tourism sector, but because it will showcase Ballarat’s capacity to host exciting international events.”

Quotes attributable to Bret Hart:

“It is extremely exciting to be coming back to Australia for the first time in 20 years, in an event showcasing other legends and wrestling talent from around the world and from Australia. The Australian fans have always been so great to me, and I look forward to being a part of this event, along with the best from Dungeon Wrestling.”

Quotes attributable to Mickie James:

“I cannot express how excited I am to return to Australia for the first time in six years. There couldn’t be a more perfect time, place, and opportunity to host a second Empower event with a whole new feel than Australia and the City of Ballarat. I poured my heart and soul into the 1st one and wasn’t sure it would happen again.”

Quotes attributable to Conrad Thompson, Starrcast:

“I am excited to finally announce that Starrcast is coming to Ballarat in Australia. This is my first trip Downunder, the first time Starrcast has been held outside the USA and there will be many other firsts announced in the coming weeks”.

Quotes attributable to Cameron Vale, Managing Director, GLO Sports:

“The combination of these wrestling shows is a first for Australia, a hotbed for wrestling fans and wrestling talent, where we can really put our best foot forward on an international wrestling stage, in a major regional location such as Ballarat”

Starrcast Downunder promises to be a unique, all-ages event catering to fans spanning generations, providing an extraordinary opportunity for Australia’s wrestling talent to shine on the global stage, right in their own backyard.

OPW in collaboration with international co-promoters Conrad Thompson and Mickie James, extends sincere gratitude to Visit Victoria for their invaluable support as the destination partner in bringing this event to Australia and strategically positioning it in a significant regional market like Ballarat.

Ticket information will be released on Monday 18th December with fans encouraged to subscribe through oceaniaprowrestling.com to keep updated with all the latest information and special offers.