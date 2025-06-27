Empress vs. Genius: I Want Asuka vs. IYO To Main Event Summerslam 2025

Over the Spring and Summer, Len Archibald will be a 411Mania guest columnist analyzing the state of women’s professional wrestling in North America.

From the pulsating rhythm of a Tokyo dojo to the grand spectacle of a WrestleMania main event, professional wrestling has always been a global language. Hulk Hogan was the first IWGP Champ in history, defeating Antonio Inoki. The Great Muta and Sting tore the house down in WCW. It’s a tapestry woven with threads of athleticism, storytelling, and an undeniable connection between performer and audience.

As a lifelong fan, I’ve witnessed its evolution, celebrated its triumphs, and debated its every turn. And right now, as we approach WWE SummerSlam 2025, there is a narrative brewing from a face to face encounter on Monday Night Raw…a match demanding the spotlight that transcends mere competition: IYO Sky vs. Asuka foe the WWE Women’s World Title. And I believe this is a match big enough to headline Night 1 at MetLife Stadium.

This isn’t just about two incredibly talented women vying for the WWE Women’s World Championship. This is about a seismic cultural shift, a testament to enduring passion, and a profound declaration of intent from a WWE that, under new leadership, is truly embracing its global potential. This is a moment as culturally significant as Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks making history at WrestleMania 37, but with a unique, deeply personal, and historically resonant Asian inflection.

PARALLEL PATHS TO GREATNESS



Image Credit: WWE

To understand the magnitude of an IYO Sky vs. Asuka main event, we must rewind and appreciate the parallel, yet intertwined, journeys of these two incredible athletes. Asuka, or Kana as she was known in her homeland, burst onto the Japanese independent scene in 2004 with a style that was equal parts brutal, beautiful, and utterly captivating. IYO SKY, known as Io Shirai in Japan, began her career three years later, quickly ascended to superstardom in World Wonder Ring Stardom, the premier Joshi Puroresu promotion. Her athleticism was breathtaking, her aerial assaults a thing of beauty, and her ability to tell a story in the ring unmatched. Between 2010 and 2011, the two would briefly team for 15 months with Iyo’s sister, Mio Shirai to form the stable Triple Tails and brought havoc to the Joshi scene.

While Asuka dominated AtoZ, JWP Joshi Puroresu, NEO Japan Ladies Pro-Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Wave, Reina Joshi Puroresu, Smash, and Wrestling New Classic – winning the JWP Openweight Championship, two Smash Diva Championships, and two Wave Tag Team Championships; what IYO was accomplishing in STARDOM was Stardom is staggering: two reigns as World of Stardom Champion, two as Wonder of Stardom Champion, one High Speed Champion, one SWA World Championship, and a remarkable six reigns as Artist of Stardom Champion, making her STARDOM’s first-ever Grand Slam Champion. Her matches against the likes of Mayu Iwatani, Kairi Hojo (now Kairi Sane), and Meiko Satomura are considered classics, earning her multiple “Best Match” awards from Tokyo Sports and STARDOM Year-End Awards. She won the 2014 5★Star GP and was widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, male or female, for years before signing with WWE in 2018…much like Asuka was regarded in similar fashion when she signed with WWE in 2015 – the first Japanese signed by WWE in two decades.

Asuka wasn’t just winning; she was redefining the art of “strong style” for women, her strikes carrying an unparalleled intensity, her submissions a relentless precision; at the same time, IYO was re-writing what women were able to accomplish aerially. Their NXT runs were both legendary in their own ways: Asuka’s astonishing record-breaking 510 day NXT Women’s title reign, a record that still stands. IYO was NXT Women’s Champ for 304 days, defending it in critically acclaimed matches against Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, and Raquel Gonzalez. She also held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with Zoey Stark and won the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Alba Fyre.

Asuka’s main roster arrival was met with much fanfare as the first female Royal Rumble winner, iconic WrestleMania clashes and a consistency that proved she belonged at the top. Since then, Asuka has become a three-time Raw Women’s Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, winning multiple WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, particularly Kairi Sane as the Kabuki Warriors. IYO would join the main roster in 2022 joining Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and Bayley. IYO’s high-flying prowess and fiery demeanor made her an instant fan favorite. Her two reigns as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Dakota Kai showcased her versatility.

Both women have won and successfully cashed in Money in the Bank; Asuka in 2020 while she was one of the MVP’s of the Pandemic Era that saw her rewarded with the Raw Women’s Title as Becky Lynch went on maternity leave, while IYO’s Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam 2023 on Bianca Belair helped to solidify her as a main event player. Asuka is the third Women’s Triple Crown Champion and second Women’s Grand Slam Champion. Asuka’s ability to evolve, from the silent assassin to the chaotic, face-painted Empress, has kept her consistently relevant and endlessly entertaining.

The pair would find themselves entangled in the Damage CTRL storyline, even participating in one of the more entertaining skits where IYO and Asuka just went Japanese MURDERDEATHKILL on each other. It was this time period that IYO SKY entered WrestleMania 40 as WWE Women’s World Champion, defending her title against Bayley in a deeply personal storyline born from the implosion of Damage CTRL as Asuka would find herself on the opposite side of a six woman tag as she, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai would lose against Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi. IYO would also lose her title to Bayley at the same event, but injury to Asuka forced Damage CTRL to hit a hard reset, where IYO became the focal point.

Then, at WrestleMania 41, IYO did the near-impossible, retaining her WWE Women’s World Title against both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in what, in my opinion, was the best match of WrestleMania 41 weekend. To enter two consecutive WrestleManias as a world champion, and to retain against such formidable opponents, speaks volumes about IYO’s current standing in the company and her undeniable talent. She has earned her spot at the very top. And now that the two find themselves shoulder to shoulder, observed as equals, we can finally get a proper build in place.

A HISTORY INTERTWINED: FROM JAPAN TO WWE



Image Credit: WWE

The connection between Asuka and IYO SKY runs deeper than mere parallel careers; it’s a circular influence that has shaped the landscape of modern women’s wrestling. They faced each other multiple times in Japan, their clashes a testament to their individual brilliance and undeniable chemistry. These were matches forged in the competitive fire of the Joshi scene, honing their craft, pushing each other to new heights. Their only WWE encounters have been Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeating IYO and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Crown Jewel 2022, and a single one-on-one match for IYO’s WWE Women’s Championship on a random SmackDown in September 2023 with no real story or build to it. These encounters, while often brief on the main roster, are threads in a much larger, global narrative.

Their success in WWE, their unique styles, their ability to connect with a global audience despite language barriers, has undeniably opened doors. It’s no coincidence that we are now seeing talent like the dynamic Stephanie Vaquer, and the acclaimed Giulia make significant impacts in WWE. Asuka and IYO Sky didn’t just break the glass ceiling; they shattered it, creating a blueprint for international talent to thrive on the biggest stage. They proved that charisma isn’t solely defined by mic skills, but by the raw emotion, athleticism, and storytelling conveyed between the ropes.

The journeys of Asuka and IYO are not isolated phenomena; they are the dazzling modern chapters in the sprawling, visceral saga of Joshi Puroresu. For decades, Joshi has been its own universe, a crucible of innovation, athleticism, and unyielding spirit that has profoundly shaped female wrestling worldwide. Promotions like the legendary All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling (AJW), set an unparalleled standard for in-ring quality and emotional storytelling. AJW produced a lineage of generational talents: from the charismatic Beauty Pair (Jackie Sato & Maki Ueda) who were pop culture icons in the 1970s, to technical wizards like Jaguar Yokota and the ferocious Bull Nakano who brought her intimidating presence to the WWF.

The 1990s saw an explosion of boundary-pushing matches from stars like Manami Toyota, often considered by many as the greatest female wrestler of all time, Aja Kong, and Akira Hokuto, whose hard-hitting, high-flying, and intensely physical style directly influenced countless wrestlers globally. These women, alongside immensely popular tag teams like The Crush Gals (Chigusa Nagayo & Lioness Asuka), perfected a dynamic blend of stiff strikes, intricate submissions, and breathtaking aerial maneuvers, often working a style far more intense and athletic than much of what was seen in Western promotions at the time, while iconic heels like Dump Matsumoto would bring a level of violence unheard of in female wrestling.

Asuka and IYO SKY are direct inheritors of this rich tradition; their formidable skill sets, their relentless work ethic, and their ability to convey emotion through action are hallmarks of the Joshi system. Their success in WWE isn’t just about their individual brilliance; it’s a testament to the decades of pioneering work and unparalleled quality that Japanese women’s wrestling has contributed to the global tapestry of our beloved art form, continuously raising the bar and inspiring generations of female performers in both the East and the West.

THE “GLOBAL LEADER” IN SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT?



Image Credit: WWE

My proposed main event would be more than a wrestling match; it would be a profound cultural statement. For decades, the treatment of Asian women in professional wrestling within North American promotions, particularly under the previous WWE regime, was often problematic, at best. From the “exotic” caricatures to the limited opportunities, many talented Asian female wrestlers found themselves pigeonholed. The trailblazing Jumping Bomb Angels (Noriyo Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaki), despite their groundbreaking athleticism and WWF Women’s Tag Team Championship win at the 1988 Royal Rumble, had a relatively brief run and never truly ascended to main event status, perhaps due to a lack of investment or understanding of their appeal. Later, talents like Gail Kim, a former WWE Women’s Champion, often found themselves creatively frustrated and underutilized to where she had to forge her success under TNA, trailblazing a path of her own with her groundbreaking feud against Awesome Kong.

Indeed, there have been unsettling quotes attributed to former WWE chairman Vince McMahon over the years that paint a picture of a man who struggled to appreciate Asian culture or the appeal of Asian women. “Choppy choppy your pee pee”, anyone? While direct, verifiable quotes about “not understanding Asian culture” and “Asian women aren’t his type” are often recounted anecdotally or through secondary sources like Jim Ross’s podcast recollections, the sentiment of a pervasive cultural blind spot within WWE’s previous leadership regarding Asian talent, particularly women, has been a long-standing criticism. The history speaks for itself in the lack of consistent, high-profile pushes for Asian female stars prior to the “Women’s Revolution.”

But the wrestling landscape has shifted dramatically. The current WWE Women’s scene, truly blossoming in the post-Vince McMahon era, has fundamentally altered the paradigm. Under the current creative direction, talent is being prioritized based on merit, connection, and in-ring ability, rather than outdated stereotypes or personal biases. This new era, free from the shadow of previous prejudices, allows for a match like IYO Sky vs. Asuka to not just be a possibility, but a necessity for the company to fully realize its true diverse potential.

Consider the immense pride and emotion that flowed through Raymond James Stadium when Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks main evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, the first time two African-American women headlined the biggest show in wrestling history. It was a moment of transcendence, a victory not just for them, but for every young Black girl who saw herself reflected in their success. I would hope an IYO Sky vs. Asuka main event at SummerSlam 2025 would carry that same weight and emotional resonance for the Asian community worldwide. It would be a powerful affirmation that talent, dedication, and an undeniable connection with the audience know no racial or cultural bounds. It would be WWE truly living up to its “global entertainment” moniker.

THE FUTURE OF TOKYO SHOCK



Image Credit: WWE

A main event clash between IYO Sky and Asuka wouldn’t just be a showstopper; it would profoundly affect the dynamics of the WWE women’s division. It would cement IYO Sky’s reign as genuinely world-class, facing the most legitimate and decorated female competitor on the roster. It would elevate Asuka back to the pinnacle, reminding everyone why she is called the “Empress.” The storytelling would be rich: the established legend against the current champion who has carved her own unique path. Their shared history, the respect and rivalry, would add layers of narrative depth that few other matchups can offer.

Beyond WWE, the ripple effect would be felt throughout the global professional wrestling scene. It would further elevate the perception of Joshi Puroresu on an international scale, inspiring a new generation of wrestlers and fans. It would reinforce the idea that the best talent, no matter where they come from, can reach the highest echelons of sports entertainment. It would be a beacon, demonstrating that the future of women’s wrestling is truly diverse, dynamic, and limitless.

As a fan who has cheered, debated, and loved this art form for decades, the thought of IYO SKY and Asuka standing across the ring from each other, World Title on the line, under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium, fills me with a profound sense of joy and gratitude. It’s a match that feels earned, overdue, and incredibly exciting. It speaks to the beauty of professional wrestling – a spectacle that blends athleticism with heartfelt narrative, where the intangible connection between performer and audience creates moments that resonate far beyond the squared circle. It’s a celebration of two incredible talents, two cultures, and the boundless potential of women’s wrestling.

The time is now. The stage is set. Let the Empress and the Genius deliver the main event the world deserves.

…And as always, Fuck Cancer. 🧬🩻🏥🩸

HAPPY PRIDE MONTH🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

Agree or disagree? Think I am insane? Leave a comment!

Follow me on Instagram!

Follow me on Bluesky!

Subscribe to my YouTube Channel!

Subscribe to 411Mania’s Own Kat Bourn’s Substack!

SUPPORT THE CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY

SUPPORT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH

SUPPORT CANCER RESEARCH UK