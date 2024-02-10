Episodes Set For WWE’s A&E Programming Block Return

WWE’s programming block on A&E returns later this month with WWE Rivals and WWE Legends Biography, and the first episodes of both have been revealed. PWInsider reports that the following episodes are scheduled for the Sunday block on February 25th:

* 8 PM ET: WWE Rivals: Triple H vs. The Rock – “Embarking on parallel paths to the top, The Rock and Triple H battle each other both in the ring and behind the scenes; Freddie Prinze Jr. and luminaries including Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and John “Bradshaw” Layfield break down this epic rivalry.”

* 9 PM ET: WWE Legends Biography: Randy Orton – “Third-generation WWE superstar Randy Orton battles personal demons and substance abuse issues while working to become one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation.”