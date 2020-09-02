Eric Bischoff Discusses How Hulk Hogan Was Viewed Backstage In TNA, Issues With The Abyss Character, Tournaments In Wrestling

In the newest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the TNA No Surrender 2010 pay-per-view, how Hulk Hogan was viewed backstage by other wrestlers, Bischoff’s problem with the Abyss character, tournaments in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

On whether Hulk Hogan was liked backstage in TNA: “He would talk to anybody. He hung out with everybody, he ate with everybody, he didn’t isolate himself, and he didn’t carry himself like a big star. The opposite of that was true. I didn’t see anybody who wasn’t genuinely excited to interact with Hulk Hogan. Now somebody may say ‘Well of course that’s the way they acted because they didn’t want anybody to dislike them or they didn’t wanna get any heat so they pretended to like Hulk Hogan.’ I guess maybe. But you can see through that kind of garbage pretty easily. I could see how excited people were to talk to Hulk and get his opinions of their finish or get his opinions on the way to lay out a match or just to talk about wrestling in general. He was always surrounded by people that wanted to hang with him and talk to him, whether it was about the matches or the business in general or just about life. He was one of the most sociable people backstage.”

On the Abyss character: “I just didn’t like the character. It’s why I created the Joseph Park character. It’s why I made him an attorney. Because he’s so talented and he’s so capable, but he was fixated on being this Abyss character and it just was never going to be successful. It was a Kmart, blue-light special imitation Undertaker gimmick and no one was ever going to buy it regardless of how good a job Chris Park did at portraying it. It just was never going to work.”

On the TNA World Heavyweight Championship tournament and why he thinks tournaments rarely work in wrestling: “It’s not that I don’t like them, but they very rarely work that well. Because they’re not story-driven. Unless the stories kind of emerge from the tournament itself, then they can be story-driven. But for the most part, they’re not. That always makes it tough. Unless you’re really good at laying out match stories – not backstories, not promo stories, not angles that happen outside the ring – but the kind of match psychology that really works well for a tournament. So often it’s like ‘This is great, but why do I care?'”

