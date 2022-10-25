Eric Bischoff Loves WWE’s Decision to Cancel Day 1 PPV

Eric Bischoff is a fan of WWE’s decision to cancel their Day 1 PPV. As reported, WWE has reportedly cancelled the January 1st event and has added a live event in its place a few days prior. Bischoff weighed in on the topic on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast for Ad-Free Shows.

“Absolutely love it, I think it’s a great move,” Bischoff said of the reported decision to put on less Premium Live Events (per Wrestling Inc). “Gimmick matches for the sake of gimmick matches … Here lies a man who hates gimmick matches/pay-per-views because it’s just a cheap way out. I’ve said this for years, like a long time, maybe a decade or two, gimmick matches are nothing more than someone telling the world they don’t know how to write a story.”