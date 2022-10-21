WWE Day 1 No Longer Advertised By Arena, Live Event Added Instead

WWE Day 1 is officially off the calendar at the State Farm Arena in Georgia, with a new live event a few days earlier set. As was reported earlier this week, WWE appears to have cancelled the January 1st PPV in Atlanta. That seems to be confirmed after the venue removed the show from their schedule per PWInsider, and instead now have a WWE live event on December 27th.

It had been reported that the cancellation may have something to do with final Sunday Night Football game of the regular season airing on Peacock that day. There is currently no Premium Live Event set to take place between Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in late January.

Tickets for the live event go on sale on October 28th to the general public. It is a Smackdown-branded event, though Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Bianca Belair are advertised for the show despite being Raw talents. Also advertised are Braun Strowman. Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan and The Usos.