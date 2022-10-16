WWE Day 1 Reportedly Cancelled, Won’t Be Rescheduled

WWE Day 1 won’t be taking place in 2023, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that according to multiple sources, the January 1st PPV has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled. If the report is accurate, that means that there would be no Premium Live Event set to take place between Survivor Series in November and the Royal Rumble in late January.

There is no confirmation on the reason why the event has been cancelled, but Thurston notes that Day 1 would have gone head-to-head on Peacock with the final Sunday Night Football game of the regular season. December 31st, which would be a Saturday, is New Year’s Eve and would conflict with other football games. It was reported earlier this month in the WON that WWE was considering a change for the date.

It should be noted that as of now, the State Farm Arena in Atlanta is still showing the PPV on its schedule. The ticket on-sale date is listed as “TBA.” Dave Meltzer reports that tickets were set to go on sale on September 23rd but were then delayed because of the potential date change.

WWE has not currently announced any cancellation.